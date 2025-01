MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 24.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.36% to Rs 409.73 crore

Net profit of MAS Financial Services rose 24.95% to Rs 79.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 63.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.36% to Rs 409.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 334.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.409.73334.8674.0777.16109.4488.11107.9986.9479.4763.60

