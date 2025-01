Team Lease Services consolidated net profit declines 8.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.46% to Rs 2921.27 crore

Net profit of Team Lease Services declined 8.29% to Rs 28.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.46% to Rs 2921.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2445.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2921.272445.361.201.4741.8942.9928.5629.4328.4331.00

