All E Technologies consolidated net profit rises 83.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 14.86% to Rs 34.93 crore

Net profit of All E Technologies rose 83.30% to Rs 10.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 34.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.12% to Rs 30.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.32% to Rs 139.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 116.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales34.9330.41 15 139.97116.33 20 OPM %26.2819.01 -21.8917.10 - PBDT12.557.74 62 40.1327.21 47 PBT12.277.43 65 38.9926.21 49 NP10.105.51 83 30.1519.69 53

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

