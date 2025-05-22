All E Technologies consolidated net profit rises 83.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.86% to Rs 34.93 crore

Net profit of All E Technologies rose 83.30% to Rs 10.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 34.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.12% to Rs 30.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.32% to Rs 139.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 116.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

34.9330.41139.97116.3326.2819.0121.8917.1012.557.7440.1327.2112.277.4338.9926.2110.105.5130.1519.69

