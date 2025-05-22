Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aartech Solonics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.67 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aartech Solonics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.67 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 5.71% to Rs 10.55 crore

Net Loss of Aartech Solonics reported to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.71% to Rs 10.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 110.00% to Rs 2.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.03% to Rs 36.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales10.559.98 6 36.3532.74 11 OPM %-18.865.11 --0.581.44 - PBDT-2.780.64 PL 2.243.05 -27 PBT-2.900.50 PL 1.732.58 -33 NP-1.67-0.41 -307 2.731.30 110

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

