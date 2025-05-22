Ultramarine & Pigments consolidated net profit rises 56.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.61% to Rs 194.77 crore

Net profit of Ultramarine & Pigments rose 56.58% to Rs 17.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.61% to Rs 194.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.30% to Rs 75.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.91% to Rs 694.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 560.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

