Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 14.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.90% to Rs 3412.07 crore

Net profit of Ircon International declined 14.58% to Rs 210.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 246.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.90% to Rs 3412.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3787.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.75% to Rs 727.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 929.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.02% to Rs 10759.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12513.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3412.073787.0010759.5812513.657.458.377.858.85295.18383.041056.901361.56263.05355.93939.021261.13210.85246.84727.41929.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News