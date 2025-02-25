All-India Consumer Price Index for agricultural labourers rises 4.61% on year

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) decreased by 4 points & 3 points, respectively for the month of January 2025, reaching 1316 and 1328 points. The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for the month of January, 2025 were recorded at 4.61% and 4.73%, respectively, compared to 7.52% and 7.37% in January, 2024. The corresponding figures for December, 2024 were 5.01% for CPI-AL and 5.05% for CPI-RL.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

