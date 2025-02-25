Power Mech bags order worth Rs 165 crore from BHEL

Power Mech Projects announced that it has received an order worth Rs 164.63 crore from Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) for the 2X 800 MW Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) Koderma TPS Phase-II EPC project.

The project involves main supply, including design & engineering, mandatory spares, and civil works, including erection & commissioning (E&C) for the 2X 800 MW DVC Koderma TPS Phase-II EPC project.

The project is to be completed within 30 months from the date of LOA.

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects is one of the leading infrastructure construction companies.

Navratna PSU BHEL is India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sectors. It is a leading power equipment manufacturer globally. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 63.17% stake in the company.

Shares of Power Mech Projects shed 0.51% to Rs 1914.90, while those of Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 1.02% to Rs 193.30 on the BSE.

