All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers Up 7% On Year In May

Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) (Base: 1986-87=100) registered an increase of 6 points each in May 2024, reaching levels of 1269 and 1281, respectively. The main items that drove the indices were vegetables, pulses, wheat (atta), onion, milk, turmeric whole, ginger, fish fresh, jowar, pan leaf, medicines, shirting cloth (C.M.), saree (C.M.), leather chappal, etc. The point-on-point inflation rate based on CPI-AL was recorded at 7.00% in May 2024 showing a deceleration from 7.03% in April 2024. Conversely, for CPI-RL, the inflation rate was recorded at 7.02% in May 2024, a marginal increase from 6.96% in April 2024. The corresponding figures for May 2023 were 5.99% for CPI-AL and 5.84% for CPI-RL.

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

