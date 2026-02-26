All India House Price Index grows by 3.6% annually in Q3: RBI

All India House Price Index grew by 3.6 per cent year-on-year in Q3:2025-26, compared with a growth of 6.9 per cent in the same quarter last year, an RBI report showed. The increase was primarily driven by cities such as Nagpur, Chandigarh, and Jaipur. The House Price Index rose to 115.6 in Q3:2025-26, from 114.2 in the previous quarter, driven by rise in housing prices across major cities Jaipur, Kanpur and Chennai reflecting a quarter-on-quarter growth of 1.2 per cent. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) compiles the House Price Index (HPI) on a quarterly basis using transaction-level data received from the registration authorities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News