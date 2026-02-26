Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / All India House Price Index grows by 3.6% annually in Q3: RBI

All India House Price Index grows by 3.6% annually in Q3: RBI

Image
Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 10:05 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

All India House Price Index grew by 3.6 per cent year-on-year in Q3:2025-26, compared with a growth of 6.9 per cent in the same quarter last year, an RBI report showed. The increase was primarily driven by cities such as Nagpur, Chandigarh, and Jaipur. The House Price Index rose to 115.6 in Q3:2025-26, from 114.2 in the previous quarter, driven by rise in housing prices across major cities Jaipur, Kanpur and Chennai reflecting a quarter-on-quarter growth of 1.2 per cent. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) compiles the House Price Index (HPI) on a quarterly basis using transaction-level data received from the registration authorities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Revenue growth of India private non-financial companies comes at 12-quarter high in Oct-Dec 2025: RBI

Balu Forge Industries secures five-year contract from a NATO affiliated entity

Piramal Finance receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

INR recovers ground as dollar stays pressured

Shaily Engineering rises after bagging Rs 423-cr pen injector supply contract

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story