All India House Price Index up 3.1% on year in Q3FY25

Reserve Bank released its quarterly house price index (HPI) (base: 2010-11=100) for Q3:2024-25, based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in ten major cities. All-India HPI increased by 3.1 per cent (y-o-y) in Q3:2024-25 as compared with 4.3 per cent growth in the previous quarter and 3.8 per cent growth a year ago. Annual HPI growth varied widely across the cities - ranging from a high growth of 8.1 per cent (Kolkata) to 0.1 per cent (Kanpur). On a sequential (q-o-q) basis, all-India HPI increased by 0.4 per cent in Q3:2024-25; Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur and Kochi recorded a sequential rise in house prices during the latest quarter.

