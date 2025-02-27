PNB Finance & Industries consolidated net profit declines 91.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 81.33% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of PNB Finance & Industries declined 91.33% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 81.33% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.452.4142.2285.890.192.070.192.070.151.73

