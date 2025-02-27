Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PNB Finance & Industries consolidated net profit declines 91.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 81.33% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of PNB Finance & Industries declined 91.33% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 81.33% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.452.41 -81 OPM %42.2285.89 -PBDT0.192.07 -91 PBT0.192.07 -91 NP0.151.73 -91

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

