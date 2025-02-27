Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Goneril Investment & Trading Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs -3.10 crore

Net loss of Goneril Investment & Trading Company reported to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs -3.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales-3.1015.45 PL OPM %131.6187.06 -PBDT-4.0813.45 PL PBT-4.0813.45 PL NP-3.4212.07 PL

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

