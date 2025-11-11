All Time Plastics standalone net profit declines 68.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.48% to Rs 147.40 crore

Net profit of All Time Plastics declined 68.55% to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.48% to Rs 147.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 131.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.147.40131.0411.0519.6412.9123.785.7418.224.2213.42

