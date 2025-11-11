K E C International standalone net profit rises 81.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.36% to Rs 4948.53 crore

Net profit of K E C International rose 81.81% to Rs 105.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.36% to Rs 4948.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4483.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4948.534483.846.215.13171.10110.88135.2173.90105.7258.15

