Kuber Udyog reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Kuber Udyog reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

