Avadh Sugar & Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.59 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.72% to Rs 668.15 crore

Net loss of Avadh Sugar & Energy reported to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.72% to Rs 668.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 632.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.668.15632.022.685.324.1216.10-10.821.68-6.590.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News