Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.93 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.34% to Rs 34.63 crore

Net profit of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries remain constant at Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.34% to Rs 34.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.34.6333.515.289.221.651.671.241.250.930.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News