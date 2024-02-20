Allcargo Logistics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dish TV India Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, EID Parry (India) Ltd and Indo Count Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 February 2024.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd spiked 11.40% to Rs 83.56 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd soared 8.03% to Rs 25.69. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 148.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 124.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd surged 6.91% to Rs 528.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80480 shares in the past one month.

EID Parry (India) Ltd gained 6.62% to Rs 638.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49695 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd added 6.19% to Rs 291.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26952 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39228 shares in the past one month.

