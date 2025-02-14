Allcargo Logistics Q3 PAT slides 12% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Allcargo Logistics reported a consolidated net profit dropped 11.51% to Rs 9.69 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 10.95 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 27.84% year on year to Rs 4,105.74 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 was at Rs 7.96 crore, up 110.58% as against Rs 3.78 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses increased by 26.86% YoY to Rs 4,113.96 crore in Q3 FY25. Operating expenses were at Rs 3,241.81 crore (up 31.96% YoY), while employee expenses stood at Rs 517.95 crore (up 8.51% YoY), and finance costs came at Rs 38.71 crore (up 1.31%).

The company's revenue from International Supply Chain was at Rs 3,544.34 crore (up 30.24% YoY), whereas the revenue from Express Distribution stood at Rs 440.54 crore (up 3.78% YoY) during the period under review.

Allcargo Logistics is an integrated logistics service provider and operates in multiple business segmentsmultimodal transport operation (MTO), container freight station (CFS)/inland container depot (ICD), projects and engineering (P&E), contract logistics, and logistics parks (LPs), in which it has forayed recently.

Shares of Allcargo Logistics rose 0.11% to Rs 36 on the BSE.

