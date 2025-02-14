Nazara Tech Q3 PAT drops 53% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Nazara Technologies reported a 52.89% decline in consolidated net profit from continuing operations to Rs 13.68 crore despite 66.88% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 534.69 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 31.54% YoY to Rs 25.32 crore in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA jumped 38.9% to Rs 52.4 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 37.7 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin stood at 9.8% in Q3 FY25 as against 11.8% in Q3 FY24.

The companys segment revenue from gaming business stood at Rs 154.91 crore (up 52.68% YoY), revenue from eSports business was at Rs 232.67 crore (up 20.13% YoY), while Ad tech segment revenue stood at Rs 147.87 crore (up 466.55% YoY) during the period under review.

Gaming segment revenues were driven by strategic acquisitions, including Fusebox Games, along with strong performance from existing games like Animal Jam.

The recent licensing agreements and upcoming integrations of popular entertainment IPs are set to further enhance user growth and engagement. Kiddopias collaborations with Mattels Barbie and Moonbugs Little Angel will strengthen engagement among young audiences, while partnerships with well-known franchises like Big Brother and Bigg Boss will scale the gaming vertical.

Nazara also announced the acquisition of popular gaming IPs, CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars and King of Thieves. These games will be operated and published by Nazara Technologies, ensuring that revenue and profit from them will directly accrue to the listed entity. The company plans to further scale this model in the coming quarters.

To support its expansion, Nazara has raised Rs 495 crore through a preferential equity issue to Axana Estates LLP, led by Arpit Khandelwal and Mithun Sacheti. This capital infusion, combined with Nazaras strong cash reserves, provides the company with the financial flexibility to pursue further acquisitions and boost organic growth to drive long-term value creation, it added.

Nitish Mittersain, MD & CEO of Nazara Technologies, commented on the results: "This quarters performance reflects our continued focus on execution and growth. By expanding our gaming ecosystem, partnering with globally recognized IPs, and driving high-impact acquisitions, we are well-positioned to establish Nazara as a truly global gaming leader from India."

Nazara Technologies is India's leading gaming and eSports company, owning popular brands like NODWIN Gaming, Sportskeeda, Kiddopia, Animal Jam, World Cricket Championship, and Datawrkz. The company operates in India, the US, and other global markets, offering a diverse range of products and services, including esports, early learning games, casual games, and ad tech solutions.

Shares of Nazara Technologies fell 0.74% to currently trade at Rs 922.25 on the BSE.

