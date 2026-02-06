Associate Sponsors

Allcargo Logistics reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 12:52 PM IST
Sales decline 0.58% to Rs 516.00 crore

Allcargo Logistics reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.58% to Rs 516.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 519.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales516.00519.00 -1 OPM %11.8211.95 -PBDT48.0045.00 7 PBT-3.00-1.00 -200 NP0-6.00 100

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

