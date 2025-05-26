Allcargo Logistics slides after Q4 net loss widens to Rs 13 cr

Allcargo Logistics declined 2.83% to Rs 30.88 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 12.59 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to a net loss of Rs 5.64 crore in Q4 FY24.

However, total income jumped 18.40% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,983.35 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Loss before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 0.94 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to a loss of Rs 19.46 crore reported in Q4 FY24. The company reported an exceptional item of Rs 3.47 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses increased by 17.72% YoY to Rs 3,986.02 crore in Q4 FY25. Operating expenses were at Rs 3,129.05 crore (up 20.24% YoY), while employee expenses stood at Rs 517.95 crore (up 7.88% YoY) and finance costs came at Rs 37.52 crore (up 22.49% YoY) during the period under review.

The company's revenue from International Supply Chain was at Rs 3,442.93 crore (up 17.95% YoY), revenue from Express Distribution stood at Rs 385.35 crore (up 8.53% YoY) and revenue from contract logistics was at Rs 129.42 crore (up 61.59% YoY), during the period under review.

The companys EBITDA in Q4 FY25 was at Rs 115 crore, registering a growth of 17.34% from Rs 98 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 76.21% to Rs 35.60 crore on 23.32% increase in total income to Rs 16,090.89 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The companys LCL volume for the financial year ended March25 stood at 8.90 million CBM, depicting a growth of 1% over same period last year. FCL volume for the year stood at 648K TEUs, up 7% over same period last year. For Q4FY25, LCL volume reported a degrowth of 3% over Q4FY24 and FCL volume reported a growth of 2% over Q4FY24.

The firm said that the international trade outlook remains volatile on the back of geopolitical uncertainties; however, recent advances and negotiations point towards potential recovery in the volumes.

Allcargo Logistics is an integrated logistics service provider and operates in multiple business segmentsmultimodal transport operation (MTO), container freight station (CFS)/inland container depot (ICD), projects and engineering (P&E), contract logistics, and logistics parks (LPs), in which it has forayed recently.

