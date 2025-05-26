Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks edge higher

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Power stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Power index increasing 99.31 points or 1.46% at 6906.02 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.23%), Adani Power Ltd (up 1.93%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.78%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.68%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.62%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.49%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.38%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.36%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.31%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.96%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 346.44 or 0.67% at 51867.86.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 104.08 points or 0.67% at 15699.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 190.4 points or 0.77% at 25043.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 762.7 points or 0.93% at 82483.78.

On BSE,2251 shares were trading in green, 895 were trading in red and 179 were unchanged.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

