Lupin enters into license and supply agreement with SteinCares

For commercialization of Lupin's biosimilar ranibizumab across Latin America

Lupin has entered into a license and supply agreement with SteinCares, a leading specialty healthcare company in Latin America, for commercialization of Lupin's biosimilar ranibizumab across Latin America excluding Mexico and Argentina.

Under the terms of the agreement, SteinCares will handle all regulatory filings, registrations and commercialization of Ranibizumab in LATAM, while Lupin will be responsible for manufacturing the same.

Ranibizumab is a recombinant humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody fragment that binds to and inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A). Its indications encompass the treatment of patients with Neovascular (Wet) Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Macular Edema Following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) and Myopic Choroidal Neovascularization (mCNV).

