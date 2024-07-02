Allied Blenders and Distillers climbs on debut

Shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers were currently trading at Rs 314.40 at 10:32 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 11.89% as compared with the issue price of Rs 281.

The scrip was listed at Rs 318.10, exhibiting a premium of 13.2% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a low of 319.90 and a low of 306.70. On the BSE, over 20.28 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Allied Blenders and Distillers was subscribed 23.55 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 June 2024 and closed on 27 June 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 267 to 281 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of equity shares aggregating upto Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 500 crore by Bina Kishore Chhabria and Resham Chhabria Jeetendra Hemdev.

The objectives for the fresh issue included prepayment/scheduled re-payment of certain outstanding borrowings of Rs 720 crore and remaining amount to be used for general corporate purposes.

Allied Blenders and Distillers is the third largest Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) company in India, in terms of annual sales volumes between Fiscal 2014 and Fiscal 2022.

The company is one of the only four spirits companies in India with a pan-India sales and distribution footprint. As of 31 March 2023, its products were retailed across 79,329 retail outlets across 30 States and Union Territories in India.

The firm reported a net profit of Rs 4.23 crore and sales of Rs 5,911.14 crore for the nine months ended on 31 December 2023.

