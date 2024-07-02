Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Energy index increasing 97.33 points or 0.76% at 12970.62 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Oil India Ltd (up 5.67%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 4.42%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 3.72%),Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd (up 3.52%),Sanmit Infra Ltd (up 3.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.92%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.75%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.39%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.35%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.15%).

On the other hand, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (down 1.32%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.15%), and Castrol India Ltd (down 0.99%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 65.42 or 0.12% at 53017.15.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 56 points or 0.35% at 15904.85.

The Nifty 50 index was down 48.15 points or 0.2% at 24093.8.

The BSE Sensex index was down 218.39 points or 0.27% at 79257.8.

On BSE,2065 shares were trading in green, 1080 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

