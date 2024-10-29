Allied Digital Services consolidated net profit rises 1.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.26% to Rs 203.02 croreNet profit of Allied Digital Services rose 1.22% to Rs 11.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.26% to Rs 203.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 170.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales203.02170.23 19 OPM %9.4612.05 -PBDT20.4419.71 4 PBT15.6015.56 0 NP11.6011.46 1
