Allied Digital Services consolidated net profit rises 1.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Allied Digital Services rose 1.22% to Rs 11.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.26% to Rs 203.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 170.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.203.02170.239.4612.0520.4419.7115.6015.5611.6011.46

