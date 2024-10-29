Best Eastern Hotels standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.19% to Rs 1.43 crore

Net profit of Best Eastern Hotels rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.19% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.431.1816.7812.710.240.160.080.010.060.02

