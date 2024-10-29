Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Best Eastern Hotels standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Best Eastern Hotels standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.19% to Rs 1.43 crore

Net profit of Best Eastern Hotels rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.19% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.431.18 21 OPM %16.7812.71 -PBDT0.240.16 50 PBT0.080.01 700 NP0.060.02 200

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 30 pts up at 80,050; Nifty lower at 24,300; NTPC, Dr Reddy's climb

Bitcoin traders refocus on $71,000 price level with cash flowing into ETFs

Expansion of AB PM-JAY: A ray of hope for vulnerable elderly patients

Swiggy aims to kick off $1.35 billion India IPO mid-next week: Report

From 1956 to 2024: Full list of Ballon d'Or award winners in men's football

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story