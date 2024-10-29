Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 75.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.34% to Rs 512.85 croreNet profit of Anant Raj rose 75.67% to Rs 105.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 54.34% to Rs 512.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 332.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales512.85332.28 54 OPM %21.9924.03 -PBDT122.1980.38 52 PBT114.1176.15 50 NP105.5860.10 76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News