Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 75.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Anant Raj rose 75.67% to Rs 105.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 54.34% to Rs 512.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 332.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.512.85332.2821.9924.03122.1980.38114.1176.15105.5860.10

