Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit rises 9.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shriram Pistons & Rings rose 9.78% to Rs 124.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 113.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.62% to Rs 876.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 751.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.876.50751.6120.3020.97198.90173.94167.89151.45124.77113.65

