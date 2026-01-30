Associate Sponsors

Alna Trading & Exports reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.70 crore

Alna Trading & Exports reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.700 0 OPM %00 -PBDT0-0.02 100 PBT0-0.02 100 NP0-0.02 100

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

