Alpex Solar rises on bagging Rs 345-cr order solar module order

Alpex Solar rose 1.20% to Rs 1,318 after the company has secured a prestigious order worth Rs 345 crore for the supply of solar modules from a leading player in the industry.

The project is scheduled to be completed by March 2026.

According to the company's disclosure, the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any related party transactions. Neither the promoters nor the promoter group or group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

This commercial order adds to Alpex Solars growing portfolio in the renewable energy sector and aligns with its strategy to expand operations in the domestic solar module supply space.