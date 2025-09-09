Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alpex Solar rises on bagging Rs 345-cr order solar module order

Alpex Solar rises on bagging Rs 345-cr order solar module order

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Alpex Solar rose 1.20% to Rs 1,318 after the company has secured a prestigious order worth Rs 345 crore for the supply of solar modules from a leading player in the industry.

The project is scheduled to be completed by March 2026.

According to the company's disclosure, the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any related party transactions. Neither the promoters nor the promoter group or group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

This commercial order adds to Alpex Solars growing portfolio in the renewable energy sector and aligns with its strategy to expand operations in the domestic solar module supply space.

Alpex Solar engaged in the business of manufacturing of solar modules and assembling of solar pumps in India.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 42.29 crore in Q1 FY26, a sharp rise from Rs 1.06 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations also witnessed a substantial jump, surging 395.7% year-on-year to Rs 380.32 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty trade with moderate gains; IT shares rally

Wall Street Rises on Fed Rate Cut Hopes as Global Markets Follow Upward Trend

Spandana Sphoorty CCO Ramesh Periasamy resigns

Amanta Healthcare shines on listing, premium over issue price

Indices edge higher; breadth positive

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story