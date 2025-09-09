Amanta Healthcare shines on listing, premium over issue price

Shares of Amanta Healthcare were currently trading at Rs 137 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 8.73% compared with the issue price of Rs 126.The scrip was listed at Rs 134, exhibiting a premium of 6.35% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 140 and a low of Rs 134. On the BSE, over 2.22 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
The initial public offer (IPO) of Amanta Healthcare was subscribed 82.61 times. The issue opened for bidding on 1 September 2025 and it closed on 3 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 120 and 126 per share.
The IPO comprised a complete fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 126 crore.
The objectives of the fresh issue included Rs 70 crore for funding capital expenditure for setting up a new SteriPort manufacturing line at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat; Rs 30.13 crore for establishing a new manufacturing line for SVP at the same location; and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.
The promoters are Bhavesh Patel, Vishal Patel, Jayshreeben Patel, Jitendrakumar Patel, and Milcent Appliance. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 24,679,074 equity shares, aggregating to 85.6% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding was around 63.56%.
Amanta Healthcare specializes in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a wide range of sterile liquid products, primarily parenteral medications delivered through injection or infusion, bypassing the digestive system. The product portfolio includes both Large Volume Parenterals (LVPs) and Small Volume Parenterals (SVPs), manufactured across six therapeutic areas, including fluid therapy (IV fluids), formulations, diluents, ophthalmics, respiratory care, and irrigation solutions.
The national sales business consists of branded and generic products. Branded products are marketed, distributed, and promoted in India under the name SteriPort. The generics business consists of the development, manufacture, and distribution of generic formulation products, which are marketed and distributed in India and for export internationally.
Over 45 products are marketed under Amantas own brands across India through a network of more than 320 distributors and stockists.
Ahead of the IPO, Amanta Healthcare, on 1 September 2025, raised Rs 37.80 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 30 lakh shares at Rs 126 each to 6 anchor investors.
The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.50 crore and sales of Rs 274.71 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.
