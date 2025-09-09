Indices edge higher; breadth positive

The key equity indices traded with moderate gains in early trade amid positive global cues. Investor sentiment remained upbeat on hope that the Federal Reserve may ease rates next week. The Nifty traded near the 24,850 mark.

IT, pharma and private bank shares advanced while realty, consumer durables and PSU Bank stocks declined.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 300.42 points or 0.37% to 81,087.72. The Nifty 50 index rose 77.50 points or 0.31% to 24,849.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.02% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.12%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,496 shares rose and 1,403 shares fell. A total of 163 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,169.35 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,014.30 crore in the Indian equity market on 08 September 2025, provisional data showed. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.28% to 6.445 from the previous close of 6.461. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.9700 compared with its close of 88.0925 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.31% to Rs 108,862. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.04% to 97.41. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.05% to 4.047. In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement advanced 32 cents or 0.48% to $66.34 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) shed 0.23%. The company has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) to extend financial assistance of up to Rs 11,300 crore over a period of five years.

Strides Pharma Science advanced 1.12% after the company has announced a strategic product development partnership with US-based Kenox Pharmaceuticals to expand its portfolio of nasal spray products targeted at the United States market. Morepen Laboratories rallied 4.28% after the companys wholly-owned subsidiary, Morepen Medipath, has signed a joint venture agreement with UAE-based Bimedical FZE to establish a new joint venture company. Global Markets: Asian market traded mixed expectations of a U.S. rate cut as early as next week, even as political upheavals around. The Japanese market saw strong buying interest for second consecutive session after the countrys Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation Sunday.

The rally is being fuelled by hopes that the next leader from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) could unleash a new wave of fiscal stimulus to bolster the Japanese economy. Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed higher. The Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high as investors geared up for a data-heavy week that includes two closely watched readings on inflation. The tech-heavy Nasdaq finished up 0.45% at 21,798.70, a record high after hitting a new all-time intraday high in the session. The S&P 500, meanwhile, settled up 0.21% at 6,495.15, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.09 points, or 0.25%, to close at 45,514.95.