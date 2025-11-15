Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 32.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.75% to Rs 14.97 crore

Net profit of Alpine Housing Development Corporation rose 32.69% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 58.75% to Rs 14.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.14.979.4310.4215.271.150.900.860.640.690.52

