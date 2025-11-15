Cubex Tubings standalone net profit rises 33.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.51% to Rs 73.70 crore

Net profit of Cubex Tubings rose 33.85% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.51% to Rs 73.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.73.7055.204.414.332.731.992.451.721.741.30

