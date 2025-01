Amal consolidated net profit rises 628.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.00% to Rs 45.79 crore

Net profit of Amal rose 628.63% to Rs 16.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 77.00% to Rs 45.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.45.7925.8744.5723.4620.245.2017.952.8816.542.27

