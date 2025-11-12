WEP Solutions standalone net profit declines 73.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.66% to Rs 17.49 crore

Net profit of WEP Solutions declined 73.91% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.66% to Rs 17.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.17.4915.9520.7023.893.393.830.441.570.301.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News