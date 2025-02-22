Amarnath Securities standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.09% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Amarnath Securities declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.100.1170.0081.820.060.090.060.090.040.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News