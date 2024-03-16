Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amber Ent arm incorporates WOS railway components manufacturing

Amber Ent arm incorporates WOS railway components manufacturing

Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sidwal Refrigeration Industries, a wholly owned material subsidiary (WOS) of Amber Enterprises India has incorporated a WOS named, AT Railway Sub Systems on 15 March 2024.

The purpose of this incorporation is to carry on the business of manufacturing railway components and sub systems for the rolling stock industry in India and overseas and also to expand their business into the global markets.

AT Railway Sub Systems has become wholly owned subsidiary of Sidwal and step down subsidiary of Amber Enterprises.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The incorporation has been done with an initial subscription of Rs 10 lakh by Sidwal Refrigeration Industries.

Amber Enterprises India is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing of consumer durable products.

The household appliance maker reported consolidated net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in Q3 FY24 as against net profit of Rs 14.15 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations fell 3.97% YoY to Rs 1,294.76 crore during the period under review.

The scrip declined 4.97% to end at Rs 3,337.65 on Friday, 15 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shivaliks Mercantile acquires 34.59% stake in Titagarh Firema SpA

Amber Ent drops on reporting dismal numbers in Q3

Barometers trade sideways; consumer durables shares advance

Nifty hits all-time high; consumer durables in demand

Amber Enterprises India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the December 2023 quarter

SJVN arm bags LoI for 200-MW solar project from GUVNL

Lupin Aurangabad facility gets 1 USFDA observation

Railtel Corp bags order worth Rs 130 cr

HCL Infosystems receives arbitration awards of Rs 31 cr

Ashoka Buildcon acquires stake in GVR Ashoka Chennai ORR

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story