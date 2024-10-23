Apple iPad mini 7 goes on sale in India: Check price, variants, and offers

Colours: Space Grey, Blue, Purple, Starlight

The iPad mini is available for purchase on the official Apple website and its authorised online and offline stores. Customers can avail of an instant cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on select bank cards from American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank. Apple is offering a no-interest equated monthly instalment (No-Cost EMI) plan for up to 12 months. Customers will also receive three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade subscription at no additional cost.

iPad mini: Details

The new iPad mini features the A17 Pro chip and will support Apple Intelligence, launching later this month with iPadOS 18.1. This integration will provide tools for generating text and images, automating tasks, and using personal context to simplify daily activities. Apple Intelligence combines on-device processing with more intensive tasks handled in the cloud, termed Private Cloud Compute.

The new iPad mini has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and supports Apple Pencil Pro. It features a 12MP rear camera with Smart HDR 4 for vibrant, dynamic images and uses machine learning to auto-detect documents for easy scanning via the Camera app. The front has a 12MP ultra-wide camera in portrait mode with Center Stage support.

The A17 Pro chip features a neural engine (NPU) that enables on-device AI processing, offering twice the performance of the previous iPad mini. It also boosts CPU performance by 30% and GPU performance by 25%. The dedicated GPU supports advanced gaming features, including hardware-accelerated ray tracing, enhancing graphics for AAA titles.

Apple has enhanced the iPad mini's connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E support on all models and 5G eSIM support for cellular versions. Additionally, the USB-C port now offers data transfer speeds that are twice as fast as the previous generation.