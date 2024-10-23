Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 45.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.94% to Rs 997.62 croreNet profit of Dodla Dairy rose 45.37% to Rs 63.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.94% to Rs 997.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 767.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales997.62767.75 30 OPM %9.659.15 -PBDT104.9876.53 37 PBT86.2759.29 46 NP63.3843.60 45
