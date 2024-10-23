Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 45.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 45.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 29.94% to Rs 997.62 crore

Net profit of Dodla Dairy rose 45.37% to Rs 63.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.94% to Rs 997.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 767.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales997.62767.75 30 OPM %9.659.15 -PBDT104.9876.53 37 PBT86.2759.29 46 NP63.3843.60 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Apple iPad mini 7 goes on sale in India: Check price, variants, and offers

WhatsApp makes it easier to add, manage contacts within app from any device

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 250 pts, at 80,500; Nifty at 24,550; IT up 2.5%, Bank drags

Zee Entertainment falls 8% in 3 days on mixed Q2 nos; hits over 4-year low

Spend Rs 5 lakh & more for unlimited RuPay Exclusive airport lounge access

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story