Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 45.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Dodla Dairy rose 45.37% to Rs 63.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.94% to Rs 997.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 767.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.997.62767.759.659.15104.9876.5386.2759.2963.3843.60

