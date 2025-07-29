Amber Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 43.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.64% to Rs 3449.13 crore

Net profit of Amber Enterprises India rose 43.53% to Rs 103.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 72.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 43.64% to Rs 3449.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2401.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3449.132401.297.247.94216.12159.42154.33104.49103.8772.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News