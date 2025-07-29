IIFL Capital Services rallies after Q1 PAT jumps 37% QoQ

IIFL Capital Services climbed 8.33% to Rs 325.85 after the company posted a robust operational performance for the June quarter.

The numbers painted a story of solid quarter-on-quarter growth, even as year-on-year comparisons showed a few soft spots.

On a sequential basis, the companys total income rose 19% to Rs 680.4 crore, buoyed by a 15% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 617.4 crore and a sharp 73% jump in other income to Rs 63 crore. This top-line momentum came despite a 10% rise in total expenses, which stood at Rs 452.9 crore. Employee costs inched up 8%, while finance costs saw a 7% decline. Fee and commission expenses rose 24%, reflecting growing business activity.

The bottom line saw a strong uptick as well. Profit before tax surged 39% to Rs 227.5 crore, while net profit came in at Rs 175.5 crore, registering a 37% jump from Q4 March 2025.

Operationally, the company continued to show traction in its key segments. Distribution AUM rose 14% to Rs 35,719 crore, while DP assets climbed 10% to Rs 2,08,352 crore, an encouraging sign for its wealth and distribution business.

However, on a year-on-year basis, the picture was more nuanced. Revenue from operations slipped 4%, weighed down by softer broking volumes. That said, the companys other income skyrocketed by 1524%, more than making up for the decline in core revenues. Still, net profit fell slightly by 4%, and profit before tax declined 8%. Broking volumes, too, took a hit, with the average daily market turnover for the quarter down 31% YoY at Rs 2,23,232 crore, largely due to regulatory changes in derivatives trading.