Nifty scales above 24,700 level; European mrkt advance

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
The key domestic indices traded with moderate gains in afternoon trade. Investors are closely tracking the ongoing earnings season, tariff situation, and developments in the IndiaUS trade deal. The Nifty surged above the 24,700 level.

Gains were seen in realty, pharma and metal shares while IT, consumer durables and private bank shares faced losses.

At 13:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 144.71 points or 0.18% to 81,032.81. The Nifty 50 index rose 54.55 points or 0.22% to 24,735.60.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.54% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.55%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,066 shares rose and 1,787 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers:

Jio Financial Services (up 3.37%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.47%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.46%), Tata Motors (up 1.20%) and JSW Steel (up 1.11%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.08%), Axis Bank (down 1%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 0.93%), Titan Company (down 0.93%) and Eternal (down 0.91%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Indusind Bank fell 0.14%. The company reported a 68.21% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 684.25 crore on 3.79% fall in total income to Rs 14,420.12 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declined 2.80% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 35% to Rs 452.15 crore despite of 11.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,625.59 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

NTPC Green Energy shed 0.84%. The companys consolidated net profit dropped 5.46% to Rs 220.48 crore on a 9.31% rise in revenue to Rs 680.21 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Arvind Fashions rallied 7.57% to Rs 537.70 after the apparel and retail player reported a net profit (PAT) of Rs 13 crore in Q1 FY26, a nearly tenfold jump compared to Rs 1 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenues grew 16% year-on-year to Rs 1,107 crore, up from Rs 955 crore in Q1 FY25, supported by strong traction across channels.

Paradeep Phosphates surged 10.59% after the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 255.85 crore in Q1 FY26, up 4,655.57% from Rs 5.38 crore in Q1 FY25 Revenue from operations jumped 57.90% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,754.06 crore in Q1 FY26.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals jumped 3.55% after the pharma major reported a net profit of Rs 548 crore, marking a 20% year-on-year increase, driven by resilient revenues and steady margins. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 3,178 crore, an 11% rise over Q1 FY25, supported by improved operational leverage.

Waaree Energies added 2.80% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 89.1% to Rs 745.20 crore on 29.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,425.83 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Piramal Pharma rose 2.52% has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 82 crore in Q1 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 89 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations for the period under review declined by 1% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 1,934 crore.

Global Markets:

European stocks advanced while Asian markets traded mixed as investors awaited the outcome of the ongoing U.S.-China trade talks.

Investors also await the result of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting due Wednesday stateside, where it will make a decision on whether to cut interest rates.

On Monday, President Donald Trump announced that a global blanket tariff would likely fall between 15% to 20%. This would affect imports from countries that have not yet negotiated separate trade agreements with the United Statements.

Trump had previously announced that baseline tariffs would be just 10%. The presidents tariffs are expected to go into place on August 1.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed near the flatline on Monday, with the latest trade deal between the U.S. and EU failing to spark a fresh rally.

The broad market index inched up 0.02% to close at 6,389.77, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.33% to 21,178.58. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 64.36 points, or 0.14%, to finish the session at 44,837.56.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

