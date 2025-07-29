Nifty scales above 24,700 level; European mrkt advance

Gains were seen in realty, pharma and metal shares while IT, consumer durables and private bank shares faced losses.
At 13:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 144.71 points or 0.18% to 81,032.81. The Nifty 50 index rose 54.55 points or 0.22% to 24,735.60.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.54% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.55%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,066 shares rose and 1,787 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged.
Gainers & Losers:
Jio Financial Services (up 3.37%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.47%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.46%), Tata Motors (up 1.20%) and JSW Steel (up 1.11%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.
Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.08%), Axis Bank (down 1%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 0.93%), Titan Company (down 0.93%) and Eternal (down 0.91%) were the major Nifty50 losers.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Indusind Bank fell 0.14%. The company reported a 68.21% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 684.25 crore on 3.79% fall in total income to Rs 14,420.12 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declined 2.80% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 35% to Rs 452.15 crore despite of 11.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,625.59 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
NTPC Green Energy shed 0.84%. The companys consolidated net profit dropped 5.46% to Rs 220.48 crore on a 9.31% rise in revenue to Rs 680.21 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
Arvind Fashions rallied 7.57% to Rs 537.70 after the apparel and retail player reported a net profit (PAT) of Rs 13 crore in Q1 FY26, a nearly tenfold jump compared to Rs 1 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenues grew 16% year-on-year to Rs 1,107 crore, up from Rs 955 crore in Q1 FY25, supported by strong traction across channels.
Paradeep Phosphates surged 10.59% after the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 255.85 crore in Q1 FY26, up 4,655.57% from Rs 5.38 crore in Q1 FY25 Revenue from operations jumped 57.90% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,754.06 crore in Q1 FY26.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals jumped 3.55% after the pharma major reported a net profit of Rs 548 crore, marking a 20% year-on-year increase, driven by resilient revenues and steady margins. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 3,178 crore, an 11% rise over Q1 FY25, supported by improved operational leverage.
Waaree Energies added 2.80% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 89.1% to Rs 745.20 crore on 29.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,425.83 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Piramal Pharma rose 2.52% has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 82 crore in Q1 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 89 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations for the period under review declined by 1% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 1,934 crore.
Global Markets:
European stocks advanced while Asian markets traded mixed as investors awaited the outcome of the ongoing U.S.-China trade talks.
Investors also await the result of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting due Wednesday stateside, where it will make a decision on whether to cut interest rates.
On Monday, President Donald Trump announced that a global blanket tariff would likely fall between 15% to 20%. This would affect imports from countries that have not yet negotiated separate trade agreements with the United Statements.
Trump had previously announced that baseline tariffs would be just 10%. The presidents tariffs are expected to go into place on August 1.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed near the flatline on Monday, with the latest trade deal between the U.S. and EU failing to spark a fresh rally.
The broad market index inched up 0.02% to close at 6,389.77, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.33% to 21,178.58. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 64.36 points, or 0.14%, to finish the session at 44,837.56.
