D B Corp Ltd drops for fifth straight session

D B Corp Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 268.5, down 1.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 24733.65. The Sensex is at 81039.68, up 0.18%.D B Corp Ltd has eased around 5.67% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1624.5, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59866 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.88 lakh shares in last one month.