Tech Mahindra Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1444.2, down 0.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 24733.65. The Sensex is at 81039.68, up 0.18%.Tech Mahindra Ltd has lost around 14.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35370.05, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.07 lakh shares in last one month.