Sales decline 33.59% to Rs 23.35 crore

Net profit of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries declined 87.64% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.59% to Rs 23.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.54% to Rs 97.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

