Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Navkar Urbanstructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Navkar Urbanstructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 96.96% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net loss of Navkar Urbanstructure reported to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 96.96% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.93% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.18% to Rs 18.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.165.27 -97 18.7211.91 57 OPM %-406.2510.82 -8.078.31 - PBDT0.381.39 -73 2.471.76 40 PBT-0.641.13 PL 1.451.50 -3 NP-1.070.92 PL 1.021.29 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Navkar Urbanstructure standalone net profit rises 4150.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Navkar Corporation standalone net profit rises 116.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Indices trade with modest cuts; realty shares down for 5th day

Indices erase early losses; realty shares in demand

Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares in demand

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

R J Shah &amp; Company standalone net profit rises 808.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Shakti Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story